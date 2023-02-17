LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The 5th Annual 216 Day concert went down in front of a sold-out crowd at Cleveland’s House of Blues last night. The show featured legendary acts of Northeast Ohio, including the one and only Joe Little!

The energy was electric from the moment the first act took the stage. Joe Little performed hit after hit, and then kicked it backstage with WZAK’s own Sam Sylk and Bijou Star!

Check out a bit of his performance along with the backstage interview, and be sure to recap the entire night just below that!

Watch Joe Little Give Vintage Performance at 216 Day in Cleveland! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com