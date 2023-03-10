HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Still Wants A Public Apology From Tyler Perry & Oprah [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
The Hot Spot

Source: c/s / Reach Media

This morning in The Hot Spot, Da Brat and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discuss Mo’Nique’s latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she opened up about a variety of topics including her marriage, Netflix, and some issues she’s dealt with during her career.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to Vanity Fair, “Following a contentious awards campaign for 2009’s Precious, the Oscar winner has made amends with director Lee Daniels, but maintains she’s been labeled “difficult” by the film’s high-profile producers.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Do you feel like she deserves a public apology from Tyler Perry and/or Oprah? Let us know in the comment section and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Mo’Nique Still Wants A Public Apology From Tyler Perry & Oprah [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Close