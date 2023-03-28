According to NBC4i, a group of Ohio lawmakers crossed the aisle Tuesday in calling for a repeal of the state’s death penalty.
The bipartisan slate of state senators – two Democrats and two Republicans – announced their intent to introduce legislation that would abolish the death penalty in Ohio, instead replacing what they called an “unfair, inhumane” and costly punishment with life in prison without parole.
“No man or woman has the authority to determine who lives or who dies – otherwise, the blood is on our hands,” said Sen. Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester), one of the bill’s sponsors.
In 2021, Ohio ranked No. 6 for the largest death row population in the U.S., according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Video From Inside Nashville School Shooting Shows Police Firing at Shooter
- Why the death penalty may end in Ohio
- East Cleveland Cops Charged With Assault & More Get $10K Bond [Video]
- Wizards’ Guard Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation After Fan Altercation in Orlando
- Chilli Gushes Over Her Boo Matthew Lawrence: ‘I am So Happy’
- ‘We’re Not Rich Over Here’ Family Pleads With Haitian Gang For Release Of US Couple
- Tributes Pour In For Randall Robinson After Anti-Apartheid Icon And TransAfrica Founder Dies At 81
- Blac Chyna Wears A T-Shirt Of Kim Kardashian To Show ‘Support’ For The Reality TV Star
- Thanks, Ron DeSantis: Florida School District Pulls ‘Ruby Bridges’ Movie After 1 White Parent Complains
- Gary’s Tea: Malia Ann (Obama) Rocks A New Name and New Look
Why the death penalty may end in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
Actor Carl Payne’s Wife Melika Files for Divorce
-
University Of Kentucky ‘Karen’ Pleads Not Guilty To Racist Attack On Black Student Despite Video Evidence
-
Khloe Kardashian Has Different Father than Sisters...???
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School