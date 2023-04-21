Suspect Surrenders After Shooting Neighbors (Including Six-Year-Old Girl) Over a Basketball in His Yard

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

North Carolina suspect surrenders after shooting neighbors, including a 6-year-old girl, over a basketball dispute. The 24 year old, Robert Louis Singletary, turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Thursday.

The incident happened Tuesday after a basketball rolled into Singletary’s yard. He yelled at the kids who went to retrieve it. According to neighboring witnesses, the children told their father who then approached the neighbor saying something along the lines of “stop cussing my kids out”. The shooter allegedly opened fire at other neighbors before approaching the father and his six year old daughter.

“Why did you shoot my daddy and me? Why did you shoot a kid’s dad?” Kinsley asked in an emotional interview, stitches visible on her cheek from the bullet fragments that hit her, ABC News reported.

While there were fortunately no fatalities, three adult victims were also injured.

