The Ohio Black Expo: Riverfront Culture Fest is coming to Genoa Park in Columbus May 27-28! The weekend festival will feature all sorts of activities and things to do. They also just announced a major recognition ceremony for the biggest hip-hop group to ever come out of Ohio!
On Saturday at 7:45 p.m. the expo will put on a celebration for the 50th year of hip hop, and during that time they’ll honor the one and only Bone Thugs-N-Harmony!
From OhioBlackExpo.com:
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to be Honored at Ohio Black Expo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Viral TikTok Challenge Leads to Death of Ohio Teenager
-
$1.6M Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio Still Unclaimed!
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
Report: Ohio Asking Cleveland Drivers to Pay 20-Year-Old Parking Tickets
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
Shaq is Bringing 35 of His ‘Big Chicken’ Restaurants to Ohio… Here’s Where
-
Cleveland Realtist and Third Federal Housing Presentation