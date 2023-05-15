Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors May Be Hollywood’s Newest Couple [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hollywood might have a new couple on its hands. Reports state that Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are dating, and may just be an official couple.

Though it is unclear how serious the “relationship” currently is, they aren’t hiding the fact that they’re dating. The pair have been spotted publicly stepping out together over the last several weeks, and a trusted direct source reportedly told TMZ that they have “gotten close”.

Creed III star Jonathan Majors has been under fire lately for accusations of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, and a few other alleged victims that have come forward.

Meagan Good was recently back on the market after her 2022 divorce to minister and film producer DeVon Franklin. Majors seemed to have wasted no time!

What do you think about the potential of “Meagathan”? Can you see this being the real thing or a possible publicity stunt? Let us know on social media!

