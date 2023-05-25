LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Since black people didn’t listen the first time, let’s run this back. In today’s news you absolutely, positively cannot use, Special K gives another “Unwelcome to Atlanta” address!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

See: The Hot Spot: Basketball Wives’ Brittish Williams Pleads Guilt to 15 Felonies [LISTEN]

“Stop coming to Atlanta looking for the life of your dreams. The glory days are over. This is not the land of dreams, this has become the city of nightmares,” he pleads.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Comedian Special K talks slim pickings in dating. This includes “down- low” brothers and women with no sense of priorities (though they do look good with their long lists of enhancements).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This is a hilarious take on the very real exponential growth of the city’s population. According to 2021-2022 population estimate, Metro Atlanta added 64,940 new residents in the past year, or 1.3%, pushing the region’s 11-county population to 5.1 million.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Though Atlanta definitely has its downsides, it is known for having a bustling entertainment scene, great shopping, and a rich civil-rights history!

But still…UNwelcome to Atlanta!

Don’t Miss…

Why We Need A 2023 Remix Titled ‘Unwelcome To Atlanta’ [WATCH]

Who Are The Boot Girls of Buckhead? Atlanta’s Mysterious Booting Heroes

Tyler Perry To Donate $2.75M To Atlanta’s Low-Income Senior Citizens

Takeoff’s Funeral Hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta [Photos]

Special K’s ‘Unwelcome to Atlanta’: Stop Moving Here! [AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com