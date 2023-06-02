Avery “AJ” Wills, Jr and Khalil Everage Live Out Their Dreams in Peacock’s ‘Shooting Stars’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Many know the story of LeBron James – and style icon wife Savannah – but not all are as familiar with his childhood friends known as the “Fab Five,” a band of brothers who played with LeBron throughout high school and are basketball legends in their own right. Shooting Stars, soon to be streaming on Peacock, tells their story.

Based on a book of the same name by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger and directed by Grown-ish‘s Chris Robinson, the film chronicles LeBron’s beginnings in Akron and sheds light on the role of his teammates and life-long friends Lil’ Dru, Sian, Willie, and Romeo. While I don’t want to give any spoilers here, I can say that you may be surprised by the bond of the players, the role they had in each other’s life and development in the game, and the uniqueness and culture they brought their hometown school St. Vincent- St. Mary High School.

From the richness of the story to the authenticity of the costumes and period notes, there is something for everyone in this film as it displays the importance of humanity and connection, the ways human relationships can be established and elevated through sport, and the power of good ‘old school music. Fab Five actors are Stranger Thing’s star Caleb McLaughlin as Lil Dru Joyce, Beats star Khalil Everage as Sian Cotton, Swagger star Avery “AJ” Wills, Jr. as Willie McGhee, NBA G League player Sterling “Scoot” Henderson as Romeo Travis, and rumored NBA prospect Marquis’ Mookie’ Cook as LeBron James. Other notable actors in the film include Wood Harris as Coach Dru Joyce II, Dermot Mulroney as Coach Keith Dambrot, and Katlyn Nichol as Savannah.

Before the Peacock premiere, I talked to AJ and Khalil about what it meant to portray basketball legends and work with other strong actors on set. They discussed the camaraderie of their castmates, how much they talk via text, and who they’d pick for music and NBA Finals choices.

Shooting Stars premieres today on Peacock. Check out and tell us – did you know about the Fab 5?

