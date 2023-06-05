SZA Serves Curves In A Sheer Pink Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

SZA is serving body on the gram, and we love to see it. The singer, who is in currently on the European leg of her tour, posted a few pictures from her stop in Paris.

The curvaceous crooner posed on a balcony in a sheer, pink halter dress by Sammie Styles for Kiki Riki. She partnered the look with a pair of Tabi shoes that she changes out of by the second slide.

The comment section was pleased with her ensemble, and so are we! Stylist Jason Rembert left two fire emojis, while JT share a few love struck emojis. Summer Walker left her stamp of approval as well. “esssssss BUMBACLOTTTTT,” she wrote.

“YESSS LOVE THOSE HEELS!!! THE OUTFIT! THE HAIR!!” one fan wrote.

The singer will make nine more stops in Europe before heading across the pond to the states. And while her tour is making headlines, her recent interview with Elle has the streets talking. The SOS singer told the publication, “I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need more ass.”

“I treat my butt like a purse,” she said. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

Heard you, SZA! Your purse looks ahh-mazing.

