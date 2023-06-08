LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Niecy Nash-Betts served a smooth flex at Variety’s TV FYC Fest.

The actress attended the event and sat on the Supporting Actors panel clad in a sleek black and yellow Safiyaa suit. The black two-piece featured flared trousers and a black blazer with a vibrant yellow bow across her bust.

The Reno 911 actress was styled by none other than Wayman + Micah, the dynamic stylists that she works with often. This look was seamless, clean, and the random splash of color took it to the next level.

Nash-Betts covers Variety’s Emmy Extra Edition. In the issue, she talks about her role as Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer.

The publication posted the cover to their page. “#Monster star Niecy Nash-Betts covers Variety’s Emmy Extra Edition.⁠At the link in bio, she tells us how her own personal tragedy helped her embody the character of Glenda Cleveland, the neighbor of Jeffrey Dahmer who first called the police on him.⁠ “Her torture lasted long. I didn’t know her pain,” Nash-Betts says. “It almost brings me to tears when I think about it is because I am so grateful that I was a conduit for her voice being heard,” they wrote.

Niecy Nash-Betts Served A Smooth Flex At Variety’s TV FYC Fest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com