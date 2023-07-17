Boosie Badazz to Donate Daughter’s Car After She ‘Set It Off’ on Social Media [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Boosie Badazz announces his plans to donate his daughter’s car (that he purchased) to charity after she ‘set it off’, bashing him on social media.

This past Saturday, Boosie’s daughter 16-year-old daughter Toriana (known as Tori) took to Instagram to bash father for seizing his birthday gift to her—a brand new pink Mercedes-Benz. The dispute reportedly began after she left Atlanta to move with her mother after an alleged car accident.

Tori’s mother backed her claims on Instagram live, explaining that “If [Boosie] feels like he can’t control a situation, it ain’t one…just because this child wanted to come home and help her mama because her mama cannot walk.”

Boosie responds to both their rants, defending his decision and refuting accusations of him being an absentee parent.

“If u go down talk you father talk the truth about your mother who’s been arrested over 12 times for stealing n been in n out of jail her whole life,” The Wipe Me Down rapper responded,“Your dad always tried to raise you not to be this woman. [I] took care [of] you when she was n out of jail.”

Who do you agree with? Is Boosie wrong in this situation, or is his daughter out of line?

