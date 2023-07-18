Olympian Lolo Jones Turns to IVF as a 40-Year-Old Virgin [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Olympian Lolo Jones, 40, hints that she’s turning to IVF after revealing that she’s still a virgin “killed her love life for good.”

In a tearful social media post just days before her 40th birthday, Lolo (born Lori Susan Jones) opened up about her anxiety and fear around her ticking fertility clock. She gives her thoughts on pursuing IVF, and shares brief clips of her egg freezing journey.

Jones first revealed her virginity in an HBO show in 2012. She discussed the struggles of abstinence and dating.

“It’s just a gift I want to give my husband. But please understand that this journey has been hard…Harder than training for the Olympics, harder than graduating from college – has been staying a virgin before marriage,” she stated.

In 2020, she admitted that exposing her virginity was a mistake.

60m and 100m hurdles, according to USA Track & Field . She participated in the 2008, 2012, and 2014 Olympics. Lolo Jones finished her career at LSU as a three-time national champion and 11-time All-American, where she ranks among the top-three all-time at LSU in both theand

