Listen Live
Local

Heat Index In Cleveland To Reach Near 100 Degrees This Week

Published on July 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

A heat wave is coming to Ohio.

FOX 8 reports that the tail-end of this week could next the hottest stretch over the summer for Northeast Ohio. The highs will range between 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit from Tuesday to Friday, with heat indexes reaching near 100 degrees.

FOX 8 also reports that there could be a strong storm Wednesday afternoon, and that smoke from the Canada wildfires still affects our air quality.

To read the entire FOX 8 weather update, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Heat Index In Cleveland To Reach Near 100 Degrees This Week  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close