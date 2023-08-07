Although he’s a few days late, Black Tony is gathering his goons to make it down to the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama! After seeing the group of blacks come to the rescue of a black worker jumped, the entire black community is hype! Black Tony and his crew is skipping work today to get some licks in!
See: Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions on Social Media
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Don’t Miss…
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
Black Tony Is Worried He Has Ovarian Cysts [LISTEN]
Tamika Scott Reacts to Black Tony Shooting His Shot [WATCH]
Black Tony Is Pulling Up to the Riverfront in Alabama! [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Did You See These Unusual Lights Over Cleveland Monday Night? [Video]
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
House Explodes In West Akron, Man Walks Out Alive [VIDEO]
-
White Man Carrying Rifle Through Black Neighborhood Confronted By Black Business Owner
-
Meet Comedian Rita Brent, Rickey Smiley’s Mentee [LISTEN]
-
Heat Index In Cleveland To Reach Near 100 Degrees This Week
-
Cleveland: Police Capture Bull Roaming Alone On Superior Avenue