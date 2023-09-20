DJ HazMatt Music Video Recap: Browns Lose To Steelers On Monday Night

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Browns came up short against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. In addition to losing the game to their rivals, they also lost All-Pro running back Nick Chubb for the season to a gruesome knee injury.

Outside of losing Chubb, the biggest concern for the Browns was the lack of almost anything positive from $230 million quarterback Deshaun Watson. A lot has been made over his contract since he took over as the Browns starter, and his numbers on Monday night certainly warrant questions about his current ability to play the position.

