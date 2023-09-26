A local high school football coach in Northeast Ohio has resigned today after his team repeatedly used the word ‘Nazi’ in calling plays.
Brooklyn High School Head Football Coach Tim McFarland has stepped down from coaching after news spread of his team using the racially insensitive term in a game against Beachwood High School on Friday night. FOX 8 reports that players for Beachwood said they would leave the game if the usage of the word continued.
Brooklyn Superintendent Theodore Caleris released the following statement on Monday:
“Notwithstanding what has happened, the Brooklyn City Schools family is choosing to learn from this matter, and hopefully, to grow as a result. The Brooklyn City Schools has been contacted by the Anti-Defamation League of Ohio, who among others, we will hope to use as a resource for our school district going forward to promote understanding and tolerance.”
FOX 8 initially reported the story. To read their entire report CLICK HERE.
Ohio Football Coach Resigns After Using ‘Nazi’ Plays In Game was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
