Judge Ends “Blind Side” Conservatorship Between Former Panthers Tackle Michael Oher & Tuohy Family

A Tennessee judge has agreed to end the conservatorship agreement between former Panthers tackle Michael Oher and the couple who took him in while in high school.

As reported by ABC11, Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes said on Friday (Sept. 29) she is terminating the 2004 agreement that allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher’s finances.

However, Gomes is not dismissing the case altogether. Oher has requested that the Tuohys provide an accounting of money that they may have received as part of the agreement.

Oher, who also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, claimed that the Tuohys lied about the conservatorship, saying that they were adopting him. As a result, they used his name, image, and likeness to enrich themselves.

He also claimed that he received no money from the Oscar-winning film based on his life, The Blind Side. Instead, the money allegedly went to the couple and their biological children.

Gomes said that she was disturbed that the Tuohys were able to make such an agreement possible. She said that she had never seen a conservatorship agreement reached with a non-disabled person in her 43-year career.

“I cannot believe it got done,” she said.

Oher and the Tuohys listened in by video conference call but did not speak during the hearing.

