Ohio Auto Shop Explosion Kills 3

Three people were killed in an auto shop explosion in Ohio.

The tragic event occurred in Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon. A fourth victim of the explosion was injured and taken to a local hospital.

Witness Darius Henthorn shot video of the scene. He was at a restaurant across the street when Jimbo’s auto shop “exploded,” he said.

There’s currently no word on the status of the fourth victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

