Three people were killed in an auto shop explosion in Ohio.
The tragic event occurred in Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon. A fourth victim of the explosion was injured and taken to a local hospital.
From FOX 8:
Witness Darius Henthorn shot video of the scene. He was at a restaurant across the street when Jimbo’s auto shop “exploded,” he said.
There's currently no word on the status of the fourth victim.
There’s currently no word on the status of the fourth victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Ohio Auto Shop Explosion Kills 3 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
