Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio

What’s being labeled a ‘mild earthquake’ reportedly shook up Northeast Ohio Friday morning.
The 2.4 magnitude quake could be felt by residents of Lake County.
FOX 8 reports the quake occurred just before 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported.
From FOX 8:
It lasted about 2 1/2 seconds and happened at a depth of about 1.8 miles, according to data from ODNR.
Information provided by the U.S. Geological Survey indicates it was a 2.3-magnitude quake that happened a little more than a half-mile east-northeast from Madison, north of I-90 and East Main Street, at a depth of about 3 1/2 miles.
Did you feel the earthquake in Ohio today?
