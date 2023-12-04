Rep. Lauren Boebert Shares Selfie With Dave Chappelle Featuring Transphobic Jab

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is back in the news but this time, she seemingly dragged Dave Chappelle into a moment he probably didn’t expect or ask for. In a now-deleted X reply, the Colorado congresswoman took a cheap shot at the trans community.

Dave Chappelle was in Washington this week to perform and ahead of his set, he took a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on Thursday (November 30) according to Punchbowl News.

Boebert was heard on a video shared to X asking for a photo as he was appearing heading out to leave. Boebert and Florida congresswoman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna are seen in the photo with the caption reading, “Just three people who know there are only two genders” — a clear attempt to push a transphobic agenda on the heels of Chappelle’s older material many deemed harmful.

In a video from reporter Kyle Stewart, Chappelle explained his visit to Capitol Hill as catching up with some old friends of his. Chappelle is a native of the Washington Metropolitan Area and has deep ties in the community despite residing in Ohio.

It isn’t known why Rep. Lauren Boebert deleted the tweet but we’re guessing the transphobia had a least a little to do with it.

