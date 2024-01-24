Broadview Heights Massage Parlor Investigated For Sex-For-Pay

A massage parlor in Northeast Ohio is being investigated for a potential offering its clients sex-for-pay.
FOX 8 initially reported this story.
A press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost details a recent raid at JR Spa in Broadview Heights. The raid was performed by the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and Broadview Heights police.
According to the FOX 8 report numerous condoms, more than $7000 in cash, and financial records were all recovered from the massage parlor.
From FOX 8:
The release says there were two people at the spa who were living and working there but did not say if they were victims or if there were any arrests.
Anyone with information about the business is asked to call the tip line of the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
