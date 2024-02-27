Video Shows Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears Misgender Trans Senator As ‘Sir,’ Offers Non-Apology

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is back in the news, and it turns out that when she’s not being a tap-dancing, critical race theory-propagandizing safe negro for white nationalism, she’s using her time on the Senate floor to be a passive-aggressive anti-LGBTQ+ bigot by (seemingly) intentionally misgendering the first transgender person elected to the Virginia state legislature.

According to Newsweek, on Monday, Earle-Sears referred to Sen. Danica Roem (D-Prince William) as “sir,” despite the fact that Roem uses she/her pronouns. Roem responded by walking out of the session.

From Newsweek:

The incident occurred during a debate on House Bill 592, related to “emergency regulations related to prescription drug price transparency.” The bill passed the Virginia Senate with bipartisan support on February 26. In footage, Roem rose to ask the Earle-Sears how many votes for the bill would be required for the it to pass with an emergency clause. “That would be four fifths, Senator,” Earle Sears responded, before she was asked by Roem what the exact number would be. The lieutenant governor added: “Yes sir, that would be 32.”

Now, transphobic apologists are going to go out of their way to give Earle-Sears the benefit of the doubt and say she simply misspoke. Perhaps it just slipped her mind that this person who presents as a woman identifies as a woman. But consider that this is the same woman who, in 2022, said Gov. Glenn Youngkin‘s policy requiring trans students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex and denying them the use of their preferred pronouns by inexplicably implying that any opposing policy would “destroy our families.” Earle-Sears also wrote in a 2004 op-ed for the Daily Press, “I also believe our society has gone immeasurably beyond almost all standards in accommodating the homosexual community the last couple of decades,” as if she believes “society” has overdone it with the whole tolerating various sexual identities thing. (She also accused the LGBTQ+ community of co-opting the movement for Black civil rights, but to be fair, she also doesn’t really care about pro-Black civil rights movements either.)

Earl-Sears also initially refused to apologize for misgendering Roem—which is also very telling regarding her intent—but she did eventually offer a raggedy non-apology that was generally a lengthier variation of: “Sorry you were offended.”

“It is never my intention to make anyone offended,” Earle-Sears said after a recess. “I hope that others would consider that they would try not to offend me as well, we are all equal under the law.”

“I’m not here to upset anyone,” she continued. “I am here to do the job the people of Virginia have called me to do, and that is to treat everyone with respect and dignity,” she continued, adding “I apologize, I apologize, I apologize.”

One thing about conservatives: They’re good for offering “apologies” that manage to be more offensive than the initial offense.

Why is Earle-Sears even talking about hypothetical people who should “consider that they would try not to offend me as well,” when she’s the only one who said anything offensive? And those lines about how “we are all equal under the law” and about treating “everyone with respect and dignity” were examples of blatant gaslighting coming from Earle-Sears, who is indifferent at best and resentful at worst regarding LGBTQ+ rights.

