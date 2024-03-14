HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge Resigning And Coming Back To Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There’s no place like home.

Former Mayor of Warrensville, Marcia Fudge, was the city’s first female and first African American mayor, who held office from the year 2000 util 2008. Following the death of Stephanie Tubbs Jones, who served as the U.S. representative for Ohio’s 11th congressional district, death on August 20, 2008, a committee of local Democratic leaders selected Fudge as her replacement on the November ballot. This virtually assured her election in the heavily Democratic, black-majority district. Then president-elect Joe Biden nominated Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in 2020. Upon taking her oath of office, she became the second African-American woman to serve as secretary of housing and urban development.

Monday Cleveland native Marcia Fudge announced she would be resigning effective March 22, 2024 and returning home to Ohio.

“For the last three years, I have fully embraced HUD’s mission to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all,” “I will continue to do the work that I have been called to do.”

In an exclusive interview Fudge told USA TODAY

“I do believe strongly that I have done just about everything I could do at HUD for this administration as we go into this crazy, silly season of an election.” “It’s time to go home,’’

