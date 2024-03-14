Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed by Rodney Jones Not Settled

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last month, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones dropped a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, alleging groping and showing explicit videos, among other accusations.

He even claimed Diddy slept with two fellow artists, rumored to be Meek Mill and Usher. This week, reports surfaced that Lil Rod and Diddy had reached a settlement. However, according to sources, this is not the case.

In an official court docket update today, it was stated that a conference was held for the supposed settlement. It was also reported that each party committed to submitting drafts of the agreement by next week. TMZ now reports that someone with direct knowledge insists there must have been a mix-up, as the lawsuit is ongoing.

A key piece of evidence supporting this claim is that the judge listed in the docs isn’t the same judge who’s been presiding over the case. This indicates that Diddy will continue to defend himself against the allegations. He’s already denied the accusations made by Lil Rod and others, including his ex Cassie in recent months. Reportedly, he’s prepared to go to trial if necessary, and Lil Rod shows no signs of backing down either.

