Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Christina Jackson And Lucas Hedges Share What They Learned From Regina King In Netflix’s ‘Shirley’

| 03.15.24
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cast of Netflix's "Shirley" Shirley Chisholm film

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

Shirley Chisholm’s influence is felt worldwide, but her interns, Robert and Barbara Lee, grew the most after working under the first Black congresswoman and the first Black woman presidential candidate.

Netflix’s film Shirley explores the ups and downs of Chisholm’s presidential campaign and the small group of people who aligned with her vision. As a Black woman, she was met with closed doors, missed opportunities, and blatant backstabbing. Still, Robert and Barbara Lee’s dedication to the cause sparked pivotal moments that changed the campaign’s trajectory.

As Chisholm, played by Regina King, develops her team, she taps into young talent with an undiscovered passion for politics. The congresswoman’s skill for extracting the full potential from everyone around her caused Robert, played by Lucas Hedges, and Barbara Lee, played by Christina Jackson, to grow and excel in ways they didn’t know were possible.

Cast of Netflix's "Shirley" - Shirley Chisholm film

Source: Courtesy of Netflix / Netflix

In an exclusive interview with Hedges and Jackson, we discuss Chisholm’s ability to inspire others through her resilience, what it was like working with Regina King, and why the world seems threatened by the idea of a strong, Black woman. The cast mates also share what they learned working with King and the lessons they discovered from the powerhouse political figure.

Chisholm inspired an entire generation, and she will continue to do so through King’s performance. Shirley airs on Netflix March 22. In the meantime, check out my interview with Christina Jackson and Lucas Hedges.

DON’T MISS…

Regina King Talks Channeling Shirley Chisholm’s Resilience In The Netflix Film, ‘Shirley’

Top Democrats Are Making Moves To Have A Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed In The U.S. Capitol

Regina King: Black People Influence Fashion And Beauty Culture, But Are Always Afterthoughts

#BlackGirlMagic: Regina King Inks First Look Production Deal With Netflix

Christina Jackson And Lucas Hedges Share What They Learned From Regina King In Netflix’s ‘Shirley’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Entertainment

Christina Jackson And Lucas Hedges Share What They Learned From Regina King In Netflix’s ‘Shirley’

Crime concept - Flashing lights on police car
Ohio

Missing 5 Year Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead

CLE

Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village

Videos

Black Ministers Refuse To Endorse Trump EXCEPT For This Cleveland Pastor…. [VIDEO]

National

Black Music Month Co-Founder Dyana Williams Remembers The Creation Of The National Commemoration

Entertainment

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

Local

Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio

Amber Alert
Ohio

Ohio Amber Alert: Victim Believed To Be In Danger Near Cleveland

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close