Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

Award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler is venturing into the world of music-inspired movies with a fresh project honoring the music legend Prince. The news, initially reported by Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, has garnered significant interest from fans of both Coogler’s directorial brilliance and Prince’s unparalleled musical influence.

Specific details regarding the film remain under wraps due to its nascent stage of development. However, it is confirmed that Coogler’s production company, Proximity Media, will lead the creation of a jukebox musical featuring Prince’s unforgettable hits. The screenplay, penned by Bryan Edward Hill (known for his work on DC Universe’s Titans series), is expected to be further refined as the project inches closer to production.

While an official title for the film is yet to be revealed, a home has already been found at Universal Pictures. Coogler, who co-runs Proximity with his wife Zinzi Evans and collaborator Sev Ohanian (whose credits include Black Panther alongside composer Ludwig Göransson), is also preparing to direct his next feature film.

This forthcoming, yet-to-be-titled project will star Michael B. Jordan and is scheduled for release by Warner Bros., piquing the interest of both the film industry and moviegoers.

