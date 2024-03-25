Kate Middleton Announces She’s Undergoing Cancer Treatment After Controversial Absence

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a startling revelation in a video message shared by Kensington Palace on Friday, announcing that she is undergoing treatment for cancer and is currently in the early stages of chemotherapy.

In the emotional video, Princess Kate, formerly known as Kate Middleton and now 42 years old, expressed that the diagnosis came as a “huge shock after an incredibly tough couple of months.” She disclosed that the cancer was discovered during follow-up testing following a major abdominal surgery she underwent in January. However, she did not specify the type or stage of cancer she is facing.

Gratefully acknowledging the support from the public during recent challenging times, Kate emphasized the need for privacy as she navigates through her treatment journey. She stated, “I and my family now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

Concerns about Princess Kate’s health and well-being had been mounting following her noticeable absence from public appearances towards the end of December. On January 17, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate was recuperating from a planned abdominal surgery and was expected to remain away from public engagements until after Easter, which falls on March 31. Nevertheless, the extended period of her absence led to various speculations and online conspiracy theories circulating about her condition.

This announcement adds to a series of recent challenges faced by the royal family. Just last month, the palace disclosed that King Charles III, aged 75, had also been diagnosed with cancer.

Before her latest announcement, the most recent update from Princess Kate came earlier in the month with the release of a photo featuring her and her children — Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George — credited to her husband, Prince William, on Mother’s Day in the U.K. However, it was later revealed that the photo had been edited, with Kate taking responsibility for the amateur editing job.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commended Princess Kate for her “tremendous bravery” amidst weeks of intense public scrutiny and media attention.

