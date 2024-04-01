Jeezy Seeks to Seal Divorce Documents with Jeannie Mai

Rapper and entrepreneur Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, is making efforts to shield his ongoing divorce proceedings with Jeannie Mai from the public eye. According to Radar Online, Jeezy filed a motion requesting the court to seal “sensitive personal and financial information” related to their daughter, Monaco, as their divorce case becomes increasingly heated.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He cites their status as public figures and the media scrutiny they’ve faced since the divorce filing in September as reasons for seeking privacy.

The motion was filed in Fulton County Court in Georgia on Feb. 21, ahead of the scheduled court date later this month. Jeezy expressed concerns in his filing about the intense media attention affecting both him and their child negatively.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The “Put On” rapper initially filed for divorce, citing irretrievable breakdown of their two-year marriage. However, the situation has escalated since then, leading to a more contentious legal battle.

The court hearing, which was set for March 1 in Fulton County Superior Court, aimed to address issues such as custody and their prenuptial agreement. Jeannie Mai has raised objections to Jeezy’s request to enforce the prenup, expressing doubts about the accuracy of his financial disclosures and the circumstances under which she signed the agreement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In response, Jeezy has accused Mai of hindering his access to their daughter, an allegation Mai denies. She emphasizes her concerns for Monaco’s safety, particularly regarding the secure storage of firearms in Jeezy’s possession.

Related Article: Jeezy: Vulnerability is Strength: A convo about coping with pain, love, mental health and a secret musical crush

Mai’s filing in December stressed the importance of safety measures for Monaco’s well-being, including properly securing firearms and ensuring the presence of trained caregivers. She maintains that these efforts are not about gatekeeping but rather prioritizing their daughter’s safety.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE