Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

| 04.18.24
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Cheryl Burke recently addressed the topic of “showmances” during her tenure as a professional partner on Dancing With the Stars. In an appearance on Amy & T.J.’s podcast, she revealed that she had experienced several romantic connections with her celebrity partners on the show.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

While Burke didn’t feel the need to keep these relationships secret, she refrained from disclosing the names of all her showmance partners, except for one. She mentioned former pro football player Chad Ochocinco Johnson, with whom she shared a romantic connection during season 10. Burke recalled how Johnson had expressed his love for her on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, and although they had exchanged gifts like a $10,000 ring, she clarified that they were not engaged.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During her time on the show, Burke had three showmances in total. She explained that the intense and intimate nature of ballroom dancing, coupled with spending seven days a week together, often led to strong emotional connections between partners. Despite attempts to turn one of these romances into something serious, it didn’t work out as expected.
Beyond her experiences on DWTS, Burke’s personal life has also been in the spotlight due to her divorce from Matthew Lawrence in 2022. However, she remains open to the idea of marriage in the future, emphasizing the importance of finding a partner who is secure, growth-oriented, and curious about life’s journey.
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

Politics

Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?

Entertainment

Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News

Kristel Candelario
News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

National

The Candace Owens Interview With The Breakfast Club: She Got The Whole Swamp In Her Head

Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

National

Black Travelers Want Authentic Experiences That Embrace Intersecting Identities, Study Suggests

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close