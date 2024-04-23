LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

A surgeon in California has been fired after a two-year investigation proved he committed a wide range of inappropriate acts with patients while under anesthesia.

Dr. Louis Kwong, of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, was the reason why the hospital was sued last year. An investigation proved that Kwong “regularly gawked at the genitalia of anesthetized patients”.

Kwong, according to his coworkers, repeatedly “looked under the surgical covers of Black males who were under anesthesia and discussed the ‘genitals of the day’”.

According to a report from FOX 8, Kwong also made more than $700,000 from a company that makes joint replacements, though he never reported it to the county. Kwong’s usage of their products was a conflict of interest for the hospital.

From FOX 8:

Despite the complaints, which date back over a decade, Kwong’s alleged misbehavior wasn’t “officially reported” until 2021. That comes despite NBC News reporting on text messages that show “in 2016 the hospital’s CEO confirmed that the allegations against Kwong were ‘very serious’ and that the facility’s risk management unit was aware and involved.”

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Also, according to the report, Kwong is appealing his firing and denying the allegations. He was also simply placed on paid administrative leave and had accumulated more than $1 million in additional pay before his firing was official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED: Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

RELATED: Shaker Heights: Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’

RELATED: Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

Surgeon Fired For Gawking At Black Male ‘Genitals Of The Day’ & More was originally published on wzakcleveland.com