A surgeon in California has been fired after a two-year investigation proved he committed a wide range of inappropriate acts with patients while under anesthesia.
Dr. Louis Kwong, of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, was the reason why the hospital was sued last year. An investigation proved that Kwong “regularly gawked at the genitalia of anesthetized patients”.
Kwong, according to his coworkers, repeatedly “looked under the surgical covers of Black males who were under anesthesia and discussed the ‘genitals of the day’”.
According to a report from FOX 8, Kwong also made more than $700,000 from a company that makes joint replacements, though he never reported it to the county. Kwong’s usage of their products was a conflict of interest for the hospital.
From FOX 8:
Despite the complaints, which date back over a decade, Kwong’s alleged misbehavior wasn’t “officially reported” until 2021. That comes despite NBC News reporting on text messages that show “in 2016 the hospital’s CEO confirmed that the allegations against Kwong were ‘very serious’ and that the facility’s risk management unit was aware and involved.”
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
Also, according to the report, Kwong is appealing his firing and denying the allegations. He was also simply placed on paid administrative leave and had accumulated more than $1 million in additional pay before his firing was official.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
RELATED: Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home
RELATED: Shaker Heights: Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
RELATED: Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
Surgeon Fired For Gawking At Black Male ‘Genitals Of The Day’ & More was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes
-
Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer
-
Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?
-
Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
-
Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video
-
Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News
-
The Candace Owens Interview With The Breakfast Club: She Got The Whole Swamp In Her Head