Listen Live
News

Surgeon Fired For Gawking At Black Male ‘Genitals Of The Day’ & More

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

A surgeon in California has been fired after a two-year investigation proved he committed a wide range of inappropriate acts with patients while under anesthesia.

Dr. Louis Kwong, of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, was the reason why the hospital was sued last year. An investigation proved that Kwong “regularly gawked at the genitalia of anesthetized patients”.

Kwong, according to his coworkers, repeatedly “looked under the surgical covers of Black males who were under anesthesia and discussed the ‘genitals of the day’”.

According to a report from FOX 8, Kwong also made more than $700,000 from a company that makes joint replacements, though he never reported it to the county. Kwong’s usage of their products was a conflict of interest for the hospital.

From FOX 8:

Despite the complaints, which date back over a decade, Kwong’s alleged misbehavior wasn’t “officially reported” until 2021. That comes despite NBC News reporting on text messages that show “in 2016 the hospital’s CEO confirmed that the allegations against Kwong were ‘very serious’ and that the facility’s risk management unit was aware and involved.”

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Also, according to the report, Kwong is appealing his firing and denying the allegations. He was also simply placed on paid administrative leave and had accumulated more than $1 million in additional pay before his firing was official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED: Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

RELATED: Shaker Heights: Local Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’

RELATED: Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

Surgeon Fired For Gawking At Black Male ‘Genitals Of The Day’ & More  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

News

Surgeon Fired For Gawking At Black Male ‘Genitals Of The Day’ & More

Kristel Candelario
News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

National

The Candace Owens Interview With The Breakfast Club: She Got The Whole Swamp In Her Head

Entertainment

Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News

National

Black Travelers Want Authentic Experiences That Embrace Intersecting Identities, Study Suggests

National

President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

Police car at night
News

Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Cop Shoot Black Teen

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close