Listen Live
News

Cell Phone Use In Ohio Classrooms Could Be Ending Soon

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Shocked teenage girl using smart phone while sitting with friends

Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

Ohio students may soon have to get used to not having access to their cell phones during school hours.

House Bill 25 just passed through the statehouse with no votes against it. If signed by the governor (which is expected), the Department of Education and Workforce will create a new cell phone and social media policy for students.

However, schools will also have the ability to create their own cell phone policies. This could lead to the banishment of smartphones and social media use for students during school hours.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has recently expressed his interest in banning cell phone use for students during school days.

From FOX 8:

Less than one month before the bill’s passage, Gov. Mike DeWine did advocate for cell phone bans in schools.

In a statement, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he “commends” the action the legislature took on Wednesday.

DeWine has 10 days, once he receives the bill, to decide whether he will sign it into law or veto it. If he does sign it into law, it will take effect 90 days later.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

If DeWine signs the bill into law it could take effect in as little as 90 days.

Do you think it’s a good idea for Ohio students to not have access to their cell phones during school?

RETURN TO OUR HOMEPAGE

The Latest:

RELATED TAGS

Ohio

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

National

President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

28 items
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Police car at night
News

Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Cop Shoot Black Teen

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

Videos

Tamar Braxton Rocks DWTS with Tribute to Janet Jackson [Video]

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close