Ohio Farmer Loses Over Six Thousand Dollars in Pumpkin Theft

Thieves stole more than 300 pumpkins from a Pickerington patch, costing the farmer over six grand.

Published on October 6, 2025

Pumpkin Patch in Rural Vermont
Source: capecodphoto / Getty

A Pickerington pumpkin farm recently discovered that thieves stole more than 300 pumpkins, costing the owner over six thousand dollars. The loss came to light in late September when the farmer arrived and found missing stock across his patch.

Terry Dunlap, owner of Sam’s Pumpkin Patch in Pickerington, reported the theft to local authorities and to fellow farmers.

Dunlap warned that his pumpkin supply would not survive another robbery. He also commented that he plans to replenish inventory but faces financial strain. Many patches depend on fall sales to recoup costs of seeds, labor, and land care, and losses like this hit small farmers especially hard.

From FOX 8:

“We treated these special,” Dunlap said. “We wanted them to grow big, and they were about the size of bushel baskets with stems on them as long as your arm, and we were proud of those.”

Dunlap filed a police report with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, but he’s still searching for who’s responsible. 

Whether the stolen pumpkins get returned or the thieves are caught remains to be seen. But the message is clear: Ohio patches must protect their fields. Farmers may need to boost security, coordinate with police, and alert neighbors ahead of disappearing pumpkins again.

Cleveland Ohio Pickerington

