Listen Live
Close
Local

Cleveland Weather: Snow on the Way, Temps to Stay Below Normal

Forecasters expect more snow and colder-than-normal temperatures in the coming days for Northeast Ohio.

Published on December 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Speed Limit 45 Sign Amid Winter Snowstorm in Cleveland, Ohio
Source: Kryssia Campos / Getty

Meteorologists expect more snow in Northeast Ohio later this week.

Temperatures will dip below normal. Local agencies advise checking forecasts often. Drivers should watch for slick roads. Schools and commuters should prepare for possible delays.

Upcoming Weather Outlook:

  • Snow is expected midweek, with flurries transitioning into a steady accumulation.
  • Daytime highs will stay several degrees below seasonal norms.
  • Overnight lows could dip near or below freezing.
  • Wind chills may make it feel colder than the air temperature.
  • Possible slick spots on roads and sidewalks — drive and walk carefully.

This information was sourced from Cleveland’s own FOX 8 meteorologists. To view their full report, [click here].

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Related Tags

Cleveland FOX 8 Northeast Ohio

More from WERE-AM 1490

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close