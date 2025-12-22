Browns’ Quinshon Judkins Injured With Broken Leg, Dislocated Ankle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle late Sunday in a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Judkins left the game on a cart after his right leg bent the wrong way on a tackle in the second quarter.

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Judkins will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Judkins suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle on a pass play in the backfield.

Judkins entered the game as the Browns’ leading rusher this season. He had 827 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The injury ends Judkins’ promising rookie campaign just shy of 1,000 scrimmage yards. The team will adjust its backfield depth with Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams among the available options.

Fans and teammates reacted with support on social media as the Browns plan Judkins’ recovery.

