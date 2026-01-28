Browns DC Jim Schwartz Wants Out of Cleveland, Per Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz reportedly wants out following the team’s decision to hire Todd Monken as head coach.

The New York Post reported Schwartz felt sidelined during the coaching search and reacted strongly once Cleveland finalized Monken’s hire.

Schwartz oversaw one of the NFL’s top defenses last season. Cleveland ranked among the league’s best in points allowed, total defense, and pass defense. The unit anchored the team during long stretches when the offense struggled.

Myles Garrett thrived in Schwartz’s aggressive scheme. Garrett broke the NFL single-season sack record last year, cementing his place among the league’s elite defenders. Schwartz built the defense around Garrett’s strengths and unleashed constant pressure.

Schwartz carries extensive head coaching experience. He served as the Detroit Lions head coach from 2009 through 2013. His Lions teams struggled overall, but Schwartz earned respect for toughness and defensive structure.

Since leaving Detroit, Schwartz rebuilt his reputation as a top defensive mind. He coordinated strong defenses in Philadelphia, Tennessee, and Cleveland. Players consistently praised his clarity and direct approach.

The report suggests tension grew as Cleveland finalized its coaching direction. Schwartz reportedly expected stronger consideration for a leadership role. Instead, the Browns pivoted to Monken to reshape the offense.

Cleveland now faces an important question. Will the Browns regret hiring Todd Monken if it costs them Jim Schwartz and an elite defense? The answer could shape the franchise’s immediate future.

