Browns Drop Hype Video, Break Ground On New Stadium

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The Cleveland Browns are officially building toward the future.

The team announced it has broken ground on the new Huntington Bank Field, a state-of-the-art enclosed stadium planned for Brook Park. The announcement marks the official start of construction on a massive development project in Northeast Ohio.

The Browns paired the moment with a hype video that gives fans an early look at the vision for the new stadium and future game day experience.

The new venue is set to open in 2029 alongside the first phase of a surrounding mixed-use development. Team leadership called the project a long-term investment in both the franchise and the region.

Plans for the stadium go beyond football. The enclosed design will allow the facility to host concerts, major events, and international competitions year-round.

The groundbreaking signals a major shift for the franchise as it prepares to move from its current lakefront home into a new era in Brook Park.

For Browns fans, the future is no longer just talk. It’s officially under construction.

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