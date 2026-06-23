Blow Dart Gun Shooting Sends 2 To Hospital On Cleveland’s West Side

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Two people were hospitalized after being shot with a blow dart gun on Cleveland’s west side, according to Cleveland police.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near West 99th Street and Madison Avenue. Officers responded to reports of two victims suffering injuries believed to have been caused by darts fired from a blow dart gun. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Investigators have not released descriptions of any suspects or indicated what may have led to the shooting.

Blow dart guns are uncommon weapons that use compressed air or lung power to launch small darts. While often associated with hunting or recreational use, the darts can cause serious injuries depending on where they strike the body.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.

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