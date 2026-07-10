Amazon Drone Deliveries Coming Soon To Cleveland: Here’s When

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Amazon plans to bring its Prime Air drone delivery service to Northeast Ohio later this year. The expansion will make the region one of the newest markets for the company’s growing aerial delivery network.

The company expects to begin operations before the end of 2026. However, not everyone in Greater Cleveland will immediately qualify for the service. Amazon has not announced which Northeast Ohio communities will receive drone deliveries first.

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Prime Air deliveries are designed for speed. Eligible customers can receive qualifying orders in 60 minutes or less, with many arriving even faster. The service is intended for everyday essentials and smaller household items.

Amazon’s MK30 drone can carry packages weighing up to five pounds. According to the company, roughly 90% of products sold through Amazon fall within that weight limit. Customers will choose a designated delivery spot on their property, where the drone will safely lower the package before flying away. Deliveries will only operate during daylight hours and favorable weather conditions.

The expansion follows years of testing and federal approvals. Amazon says its newest drone is quieter than previous models and can safely navigate around obstacles. The company also says the aircraft can detect people, pets and other objects while making deliveries.

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Exactly where the service will launch in Northeast Ohio remains unclear. Amazon has not identified the specific fulfillment center or neighborhoods that will support Prime Air. More details are expected as the launch approaches.

Northeast Ohio joins a small but growing group of markets receiving the technology. Amazon continues to expand Prime Air as it competes to shorten delivery times and reshape last-mile shipping. Company leaders believe drone deliveries will eventually become a routine option for millions of customers across the country.

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