Singer, songwriter, actress, and fashion slayercaptured our hearts in 2002 when she joined the Murder Inc. label. Twenty years, two American Music Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and one Grammy Award later, the Princess of R&B is still serving hot music for her doting fans and doing it with style.

When the Long Island native isn’t performing hit songs from her chart-topping albums, she’s dishing serious style envy on our Instagram feeds. Ashanti developed a confidence formula that works well for her. The 41-year-old starlet has curves that don’t quit, a smile that can light up any room, and an aura that shines brighter than the moon. Take that, coupled with her undeniable flair for fashion, and you’ve got a baddie who glows on the red carpet.

We’ve been blessed with a plethora of Ashanti style moments, but there are a few looks that live rent-free in our heads. If you’re a fan of the soulful crooner’s red carpet looks, then you’ll want to keep reading. Check out 15 times Ashanti dominated the red carpet.

15 Times Ashanti’s Curves Owned The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com