2 Chainz 'Dope Don't Sell Itself' Pop Up Concert [Photos]

2 Chainz did it again! Dropping his latest project ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself‘. College Park legend had artists like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jacquees & more on his album. In 2 Chainz fashion, he brought the celebration right in the ATL at a Krystals where he did a pop-up concert.

Check out all the photos from last night’s festivities.

