Atlanta Hawks all-star Trae Young shot from three and scored! Only this time we aren’t talking about basketball. Shelby Miller is the name of Young’s significant other that he recently proposed to. SHE SAID YES! Mr. Ice Trae made sure to freeze his future wifey’s finger.

Look at our star guard in love! (holds back thug tear)

Check out some photos of Trae Young’s beautiful fiance, Shelby Miller below!

ATL Love Story: Meet Trae Young’s Boo Thang, Shelby Miller [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

