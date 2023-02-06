LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Following the star-studded Grammys, was an alleged fight between Quavo and Offset.

One-third of the Migo’s, Offset said to stop the cap!

Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy’s following his brother’s untimely passing. It was rumored Offset did not appreciate being left out of the tribute and let Quavo know how he felt. Prior to Takeoff’s tragic passing, he and Quavo separated themselves from Offset for unknown reasons.

Atlanta Twitter doesn’t want any more bad blood between these two Northside legends! Check out some of the tweets below.

Long Live The Rocket.

RELATED: ATL Legend, Takeoff’s Funeral Will Be Held at The State Farm Arena

RELATED: Cardi B Opens Up About Surgery, Marriage With Offset And Finding Out About Takeoff’s Passing

RELATED: Beyoncé Pays Homage To Takeoff: ‘Rest In Power’

HOMEPAGE

ATL Twitter Demands Quavo & Offset to Squash The Beef was originally published on hotspotatl.com