Listen Live
News

Candace Owens Leaves The Daily Wire Following Clash With Ben Shapiro, X Users Spot The Rebrand Jig

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens

Source: Jason Davis / Getty / Candace Owens


Candace Owen’s relationship with The Daily Wire is over, and now X users are connecting the dots and feel she is using Black Press to get back in our good graces.

Per the Daily Mail, edgeless conservative Candace Owens and The Daily Wire are done. Per the website’s reporting, her exit comes after clashing with the company’s co-founder, Ben Shapiro, over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Co-founder and CEO Jeremy Boreing announced the split with Owens in a post on X, formerly Twitter, simply writing, “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”

Owens confirmed her exit by responding, “The rumors are true— I am finally free,” in a post on her X account that also hilariously points her followers to a webpage to “support her work” or “give her a gift.”

The grift never ends with these people.

X Users See The Jig With Candace Owens

Anyway, the news of Owen’s exit from The Daily Wire, which was the home of her now-defunct talk show Candace, Owens has been making her rounds on more traditional Black outlets in what many have been calling a “rebrand.”

Owens has sat down with Joe Budden for a one-on-one interview, much to the chagrin of social media who feel people like Budden lack the skills to sit across from a person like Candace Owens, who has the propensity to push narratives that require pushback and extreme amounts of fact-checking.

Just recently, The Breakfast Club, for whatever reason, brought Owens on their show to spew her nonsense, and yes, like Budden, many feel the Power 105.1 morning show crew lacks the interviewing skills to handle her.

Also, now there are many clips of Owens landing on timelines where people agree with her outrageous talking points.

We here at HipHopWired are not buying what Candace Owens is selling.

In the gallery below, you can see more reactions to Candace Owens trying to rebrand herself.

Candace Owens Leaves The Daily Wire Following Clash With Ben Shapiro, X Users Spot The Rebrand Jig  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Not here, not ever.

2. Exactly, stay over there Candace

3. Way too much

4. HEard you sis

5. Tears

6. Welp

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
15 items
News

Candace Owens Leaves The Daily Wire Following Clash With Ben Shapiro, X Users Spot The Rebrand Jig

Crime concept - Flashing lights on police car
Ohio

Missing 5 Year Old Amber Alert Victim Feared To Be Dead

CLE

Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village

Videos

Black Ministers Refuse To Endorse Trump EXCEPT For This Cleveland Pastor…. [VIDEO]

Amber Alert
Ohio

Ohio Amber Alert: Victim Believed To Be In Danger Near Cleveland

Entertainment

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

National

Black Music Month Co-Founder Dyana Williams Remembers The Creation Of The National Commemoration

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close