We all knowis a very private person. Recently the Compton legend dropped some artwork for his album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers‘. You can see him holding a baby and a woman in the background holding baby #2. The internet (Kenny stans) instantly recognized that it was Kendrick’s Fiance,

Who Is Whitney Alford?

The beautiful, Whitney Alford is a Compton native & was born on May 12, 1986. This means two things; Ms. Alford is 36 and Kendrick is 34, second thing, Taurus gang!

Both Kendrick & his future boo thang attended Centennial High in South LA. The high school sweethearts made their first public appearance together at the 2014 Grammy Awards. Whitney Alford has an accounting degree but has made an appearance with background vocals on Kendrick’s song, ‘King Kunta‘.

Speaking of Kendrick’s wifey’s career, although she got her degree in accounting she chose a different industry diving into the Makeup and Skincare world.

Do Kendrick Lamar & Whitney Alford have kids?

The power couple has two children together. Both are baby girls! The internet has yet to find the name for the two daughters.

Check out some photos of Kendrick’s wifey, Whitney Alford below!

DAMN: Meet Kendrick Lamar’s Boo; Whitney Alford [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com