News

Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

Published on April 1, 2024

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Rob Carr / Getty


The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

At the time of the collapse, eight members of a construction crew were repairing potholes on the bridge deck. Authorities said two of the workers were rescued while search and recovery efforts remain underway for the others.

RELATED: Recovery efforts underway after Key Bridge collapse

Here are photos of the aftermath of the loss of a Maryland landmark.

RELATED: Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

RELATED: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

