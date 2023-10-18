“Feels Good” Broadcasting Live with Tony! Toni! Toné! | FULL INTERVIEW & PHOTOS [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It “feels good” celebrating the reunion of Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley as Tony! Toni! Toné for the very first time in over 25 years!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show kicked off the second leg of their tour with a live broadcast from Classix 102.9’s (Atlanta’s Classic R&B) studio!

The Tonys joined the show on Tuesday for a morning of laughs, sing-a-longs, and answering never-before-asked questions from the morning show cast and audience members.

Tony! Toni! Toné will together perform hits like “Anniversary,” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California). The concert will also include both beloved and brand new material, as Saadiq taps into his own deep catalog of solo records, according to TonyToniTone.com

