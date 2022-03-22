HomeNational

Happy Heavenly Birthday: Shawty Lo Would Have Turned 46 Today

The 21st Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Inside

Source: Vince Bucci / Getty


Shawty Lo is forever missed and today we celebrate his birthday! The ATL legend was taken from us too soon.

Saying Shawty left a stamp on hip-hop is an understatement. Hitting the streets with anthems like ‘Dey Know‘, ‘Laffy Taffy‘, ‘Foolish‘ & many more.

Let’s go down memory lane with some photos of our favorite Aries. Forever Shawty Lo!

1. The 2008 Dirty Awards – Audience

The 2008 Dirty Awards - Audience Source:Getty

2. Reebok Classic Gifting Lounge At ATL Birthday Bash

Reebok Classic Gifting Lounge At ATL Birthday Bash Source:Getty

3. The 21st Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards – Inside

The 21st Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Inside Source:Getty

4. Sucker Free On MTV Presents Tre Armstrong, Keyshia Cole & Rutina Wesley

Sucker Free On MTV Presents Tre Armstrong, Keyshia Cole & Rutina Wesley Source:Getty

5. 3rd Annual Ozone Awards

3rd Annual Ozone Awards Source:Getty

6. Birthday Bash ATL Classic Hip Hop Concert

Birthday Bash ATL Classic Hip Hop Concert Source:Getty

7. 4th Annual Street Execs Christmas Concert

4th Annual Street Execs Christmas Concert Source:Getty

8.

9.

10.

