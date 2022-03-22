Happy Heavenly Birthday: Shawty Lo Would Have Turned 46 Today

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

is forever missed and today we celebrate his birthday! The ATL legend was taken from us too soon.

Saying Shawty left a stamp on hip-hop is an understatement. Hitting the streets with anthems like ‘Dey Know‘, ‘Laffy Taffy‘, ‘Foolish‘ & many more.

Let’s go down memory lane with some photos of our favorite Aries. Forever Shawty Lo!

