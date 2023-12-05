Jason Lee Called EGOT Winner Jennifer Hudson Illiterate, X Reads Him For Filth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jason Lee is getting dragged on social media after he called Jennifer Hudson, an EGOT winner, illiterate while he was a guest host on The Breakfast Club. The Hollywood Unlocked founder is catching all the smoke for the apparent disrespect.

Lee promptly placed his whole foot in his mouth when discussed Jeezy and Jeannie Mae divorce with Charlamagne. Mae appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to tell her side of the story, and Lee seemed to be offended her didn’t break the news on his outlet.

“That’s where you go when you want to get your word across, I guess,” said Lee, with all the shade. “We all know Jennifer Hudson’s illiterate.” He discussed Mae further—he didn’t believe her story—but by this time Hudson fans and Lee dislikers were seeing red. But he wasn’t done, adding, “People who forgot, especially Jennifer Hudson, this is why these daytime talk shows are failing, ‘cause y’all don’t be doing your real work… Cancel ’The Jennifer Hudson Show’ because she let Jeezy take a hit by that woman who only wanted her dark meat on the side.”

Social media was quick to point out that Lee has history of coming for Black women, dating back to his time on the case of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Jennifer Hudson has recently been romantically linked to Common, but we hope he doesn’t bother, for cultural purposes.

Anyway, we compiled some of the best slander, for archival purposes, in the gallery.

