Kristen Welker Slammed Online After Saying Trump Allegedly Tried To Overturn 2020 Election

Kristen Welker, now some months into her hosting duties for political talk show Meet The Press, sparked the wrath of X users after making a statement about Donald Trump. Welker stated during the broadcast that Trump allegedly tried to overturn the November 2020 elections, causing the reporter’s name to trend on X with loads of commentary.

Kristen Welker was on Meet The Press on Sunday (March 3), with Republican Party presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and Democratic Party congresswoman Rep. Debbie Dingell as guests. During one segment, Welker explained that Trump allegedly attempted to overthrow the November 2020 election results, which the business mogul lost to President Joe Biden.

Almost immediately, Kristen Welker saw her name trending with users highlighting instances in which Trump denied the results and essentially egged on his supporters to express the same sentiment via the so-called “Stop The Steal” movement, which helped spark the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that left five dead, more than 170 people injured, and lead to several arrests.

Of course, Welker’s use of the phrase is proper in the legal context but the pushback largely stems from Trump’s history and his brash public stance about what took place on that fated day on Jan. 6, 2021. As one X user noted, Welker’s use of the word “allegedly” is properly used thus the outrage is somewhat misplaced.

Several of the replies on X, formerly Twitter, directly speak to the events around the insurrection as evidence that Donald Trump was attempting to switch the election results in his favor.

