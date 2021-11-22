HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Michael K. Williams Would Have Been 55 Today, Take A Look Back At His Greatest Onscreen Moments

2021 was a year of loss.

As the world regrettably said goodbye to talents like DMX, Biz Markie, Anthony Johnson and others, the black community has been forced to take a hard look at personal struggles that many of our favorite entertainers face when the camera goes off.

|| RELATED: Michael K Williams: The True Story Behind His Scar ||

|| RELATED: Michael K. Williams Cause Of Death Revealed ||

Sadly, Michael K. Williams was added to that list, when, on September 6, he was found dead in his Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment. His passing not only highlighted the seriousness of addiction, but the fact the we had yet again lost an amazing talent far too soon.

Whether you discovered him as the urban Robin Hood on “The Wire,” or became mesmerized by his portrayal of Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire,” there’s no denying talent. Today, on what would have been his 55th birthday, we invite you to look back at the onscreen moments that made Michael K. Williams unforgettable.

Michael K. Williams Would Have Been 55 Today, Take A Look Back At His Greatest Onscreen Moments  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Let Me Tell You A Story

2. Just A Friend

3. A Man Must Have A Code

4. Michael K. Williams Dancing

5. VICE Meets Michael K. Williams

6. Welcome To The Hood

7. I Want To Live

8. Tic Learns The Truth

9. The Split

10. Omar Comin’

